WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school in Waterbury went into lockdown and a middle school sheltered-in-place after an outside student gained access to the high school.

According to Waterbury Public Schools’ Director of Communications Belen Michelis, a student at Kennedy High School allowed a student from Wibly High School access to their school building. It was reported to administration that the student from Wilby was in possession of a weapon.

Kennedy High School immediately activated a lockdown and West Side Middle School activated a shelter-in-place due to the building’s proximity.

Michelis said no weapon was found, and all students and staff are safe.

Waterbury police responded to the scene and is currently investigating.

“Weapons of any kind are not permitted inside any of the Waterbury Public Schools,” Michelis said. “Preventing unauthorized access to your school building is essential to the safety and security of students and staff. Granting unauthorized access to a school building is treated as a serious offense with disciplinary consequences.”

