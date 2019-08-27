Westville meets to address neighborhood crime concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A public meeting was held in Westville Monday night to address residents’ concerns about recent crimes in the neighborhood.

Attendees say that the crimes range from theft to break-ins and that it’s been happening every night.

One of the suggestions: make sure your house is well-lit. Pamela Fahey of New Haven said, “You need to light up the place so that people are wary of coming in and breaking into your garage or whatever. And I think they have to be very aware of what’s going on.”

About seventy people showed up to tonight’s meeting, which was just the first step.

Organizers say they plan to put together all the suggestions and develop a report before meeting up with police and city and state leaders.