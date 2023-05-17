NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials in New Haven will hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss new efforts to address illegal drag racing in the city.

Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson and City Engineer Giovanni Zinn are expected to speak at a 1:30 p.m. press conference. Watch it live on this page.

New technology, infrastructure improvements and law enforcement measures are being used to deter drag racing in specific locations in the city, like on Sargent Drive and Food Terminal Plaza near the Mobil gas station.

Tune in to News 8 at 5 p.m. for the latest developments.