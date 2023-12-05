NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, you may have to dig deeper into your pocket this year to decorate your home.

Farmers said that the prices of both real and artificial trees are on the rise in Connecticut due to supply shortages. In some states, Christmas tree farms have been forced to shut down.

“We didn’t want to open just partial and people come in and be disappointed,” said Joe Shipman, the owner of Shamrock Christmas Farm in Mattituck, NY. “We felt that the right decision was to close the farm this year.”

However, in Connecticut, the story is not quite as bad. According to farmers, supply shortages have led to a 10 to 30 percent increase in Christmas tree prices this year.

“There’s been supply shortages that have affected the supplies of fertilizers, chemicals, seedling, the labor cost,” said Joseph Vignola, the owner of Joseph’s Tree Farm in Hamden.

Many farmers blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the uptick in prices.

“Because the plastics went up in price a lot because factories had to shut down during COVID,” Vignola said. “There were labor cost issues and other production issues that accelerated the cost of those items.”

However, many Connecticut neighborhoods are still decking the halls as they push through these price increases.