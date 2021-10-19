What’s Right With Schools: Platt Technical High School’s precision machining program shapes students for success

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — David Tuttle is the department head for precision machining technology at Platt Technical High School. He has been at the school for 23 years.

His students learn a wide range of skills in the classroom.

“They had to design something, follow through with the planning, follow through with the programming, get it onto equipment and produce it before the end of the school day,” Tuttle said.

It only took students a few hours to come up with a finished product.

“Connecticut has been rich in manufacturing and we have to continue that,” said Joe DiNatale, supervisor of manufacturing at the school.

Part of what makes this program so special is the partnerships with outside businesses.

Kathy Saint is the president of a manufacturing business in Bridgeport. She is also on the advisory committee.

“So we meet with him and maybe a lot of us are in the need for toolmakers. He’ll adapt his program so he can be graduating toolmakers,” Saint said.

They are receiving help from businesses in more ways than one. John Schuld owns Swistek Machinery America. He donated an $80,000 manufacturing machine to the program.

“There’s just such an industry need for kids coming out of high school level, knowing this type of equipment,” Schuld said.

“They’re the village. We’re all part of the village, we’re all prepping these young people for careers,” Tuttle said.