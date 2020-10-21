Where to drop off unneeded medication in New Haven for Medication Take Back Day Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you have expired or unneeded medication, you can get rid of it safely this Saturday in New Haven.

Oct. 24 is Medication Take Back Day and the New Haven Health Department, along with the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, Fair Haven Community Health Care and the New Haven Police Department are offering several locations where you can walk up or drive-through to drop off medications.

The following are the locations being offered Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

  • Cornell Scott Hill Health Center at 428 Columbus Avenue, New Haven
  • Fair Haven Community Health Care at 374 Grand Avenue, New Haven
  • Shree Nathji Haveli at 70 Pond Lily Avenue, New Haven

