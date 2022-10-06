HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police stated that Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is closed Thursday morning following a serious crash.

The crash was first reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. A driver struck three telephone poles, sending them crashing down onto the roadway, according to police.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or their current condition, but did state the wreck was not fatal. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

At this time, police said they believe the driver of the car had a medical episode while driving, which caused the crash.

Fire responders and utility companies responded to the scene, and are still trying to bring the poles back up. Police are attempting to reopen the roadway by 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

