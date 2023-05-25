WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This summer is turning into a bummer for thousands of swimmers.

No diving. No jumping. No swimming at all at some of Connecticut’s public pools because construction crews are busy renovating the recreation sites.

Waterbury is in the process of rebuilding its three public, outdoor pools.

“All three pools in the city of Waterbury are over 50 years old, so we were in desperate need of changing them out,” said Mark Lombardo, the deputy director of Waterbury’s Public Works.

The city is closing the Hamilton Park location this summer, and will spend more than $8 million in federal funds to replace the pool, pool house and promenade walk.

Swimmers can still use the city’s 16 splash pads, as well as the Fulton and Washington park pools.

“We are planning on staffing with extra lifeguards knowing there will be an increased population of kids that are using the Washington Park pool, and then we also have Fulton Park pool,” Lombardo said.

The city plans on renovating Washington and Fulton Parks next year.

The Berlin Parks Department said it is closing one of its two pools this summer — and it may never reopen.

“This is not an easy decision,” said Jennifer Ochoa, the director of Berlin’s Community, Recreation and Park Services. “This is something that we’ve been talking about for months. There are a number of reasons that led to this decision.”

Ochoa said the department has enough lifeguards, but not enough supervisors to staff the Demore, Dinda, Bittner Jr. Memorial Pool in East Berlin. The facility also needs a lot of work.

“Such as new liner, the deck has some sinking spots, the wading pool needs some work,” Ochoa said. “Also, attendance at this pool has declined over the last few years.”

Ochoa didn’t say how much renovations would cost or when the pool would reopen.

“We can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future,” Ochoa said. “It depends on funding. It depends on if we get more staff.”

Southington’s director of Public Works, Annette Turnquist, said the town is closing the Recreation Park location, but will keep the Memorial Park pool and splash pad open.

Leaders said they’re spending more than $1.5 million in federal funds on renovations. The Recreation Park pool is expected to reopen next summer.