WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The wife of former state representative and West Haven employee Michael DiMassa was released from prison on Tuesday, according to court officials.

Lauren DiMassa, formerly known as Lauren Knox, was sentenced to six months behind bars followed by five years of supervised release in March, after committing fraud in the scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds from the City of West Haven.

As part of her sentencing, DiMassa is now in home confinement for the next six months, according to court documents.

Wife of former state rep gets 6 months in prison in scheme to steal COVID-19 relief funds from West Haven (wtnh.com)

The U.S. Attorney said that between July 2020 and October 2021, Michael DiMassa submitted fraudulent invoices to the City of West Haven.

According to prosecutors, the City of West Haven made 16 direct payments to Lauren DiMassa, totaling approximately $147,776.10. These invoices listed charges for in-home counseling, cleaning supplies, special needs hourly service, wi-fi assistance for low/moderate-income families, counseling services, license fees, a fall youth clinic, meals, support group supplies, equipment rental and youth clinic support group, prosecutors said.

However, according to prosecutors the DiMassas never gave any services to West Haven and instead used the money for themselves.

Former state rep. pleads guilty in West Haven corruption case (wtnh.com)

Prosecutors said Lauren pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay $147,776.10 in restitution. Her husband pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to pay about $1.2 million in restitution, prosecutors said.

Michael was sentenced in May to 27 months in jail and five years of supervised release, prosecutors said.