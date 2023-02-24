NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Athletic teams at New Haven’s largest high school will soon have their own home fields. A $4.35 million renovation project is currently underway at Wilbur Cross High School.

Work on the field began about two weeks ago.

“This is a multi-sport field, a turf field, that also will have a track surrounding it so as to enable many different sports,” city engineer Giovanni Zinn said.

It is obvious that the teams are not going to be able to play on these fields while the renovation is going on. However, these teams were not able to play on these fields before the renovation began, either.

“Four years ago, I had to make a decision that this wasn’t a safe facility for our kids to play at, and start busing them across town,” said New Haven Athletic Director Erik Patchkofsky.

Since then, Cross has had to play all its home games on the field of its cross-town rival, Hillhouse High. Starting this fall, the Wilbur Cross Governors will finally come home.

“And frankly, it’s about time, because I can’t wait to start watching our Cross teams beat up on Hillhouse on all of these fields for the next few years,” said Rep. Roland Lemar.

“This is an investment in the city of New Haven,” Rep. Al Paolillo (D) said. “This is a city-wide asset, and I think a lot of folks forget about this, that people come around from throughout our city, outside of our city to use these resources.”

Lemar has three young children who plan to go to Wilbur Cross High School. Current students were crucial in making this renovation happen.

“Me being a junior knowing that when I do graduate from Cross that I left something behind, that I helped fight for the turf field,” said Wilbur Cross High School Football Captain Giovanni Melendez.

Fighting for the future of all the teams that use these fields.