Wilbur Cross High School students hold rally for classmate facing deportation

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students and staff members from a New Haven school will show their support for an 18-year-old classmate whose facing deportation.

Wilbur Cross High School students will get on board trains and head to Milford to protest after Mario Aguilar was detained by ICE.

Aguilar originally went to court to face DUI charges resulting from a car accident in September. That’s when he was taken into custody by ICE officials.

He’s been in ICE custody in Massachusetts since the beginning of this month. A decision on his case is expected on Thursday.

Students will hold a rally in Milford at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

