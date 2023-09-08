NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilbur Cross High School’s new multi-field sports complex is officially open, after just less than a year of construction.

The athletic complex includes a new football field, track and tennis courts. This renovation is part of a larger $4.35 million project that is expected to bring more enhancements to New Haven’s second-largest high school. By 2024, the school will allegedly have new facilities and fields for its baseball, softball and tennis teams.

Work for this project began in February 2023, and on Friday, Mayor Justin Elicker, Superintendent Madeline Negrón, student-athletes and other elected officials gathered to celebrate the grand opening.

The school’s first home game on their new turf will be Friday evening for the junior varsity and varsity soccer teams. Following soccer, the football team will take the field for their first game next Friday, Sept. 15.

When students aren’t on the field, the new complex will also serve as the home field for the Governors and recreational fields for New Haven residents.