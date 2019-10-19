Wilcox High School students show off their skills in “Tech-or-Treat”

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students of Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden held their second annual “Tech-or-Treat” on Saturday.

It’s a chance for young trick-or-treaters to start collecting candy early and for the high school students to show off the technical skills they’re learning at Wilcox.

Wilcox student and “Tech-or-Treat” team leader Nico Giannone said, “It really warms my heart to see everyone having fun…and being a part of that is really cool.”

This year, trick-or-treaters got to walk through a haunted hallway, built by the school’s carpentry students. Electrical students installed special effect lighting to create a spooky atmosphere.

