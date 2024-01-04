EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wedding bells will ring Thursday night for the first Golden Bachelor, but will an East Haven contestant be there to hear them?

Peggy Dercole, a 70-year-old dental hygienist from East Haven, was eliminated in the second week of competition on the “Bachelor” spinoff “The Golden Bachelor.” However, she could make an appearance at Gerry Turner and winner Theresa Nist’s televised wedding.

Nist has invited every woman who courted Turner during the season, according to US Weekly. Dercole has not posted anything on Instagram on if she will or won’t be at the wedding.

However, the two were close on the first night at the mansion, with a smiling Dercole posting a photo of her, Nist and fellow contestant Sandra with the caption “With my girls.”

Only time will tell! Tune in to the wedding, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on ABC.