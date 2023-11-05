EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Peggy Dercole’s big smile and endless optimism grace our screens again?

The dental hygienist from East Haven (who turned 70 last month) didn’t get a lot of air time during her two episodes of “The Golden Bachelor,” but she may have a chance to say more in the upcoming “Women Tell All.”

Dercole, a breast cancer survivor, was one of the women (all over the age of 60) dating 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the “Bachelor” spinoff.

“When I first saw you on Good Morning America, I could not breathe for two hours,” she told Turner when meeting him outside the mansion, later adding to the women that he was “hot and handsome,” while being “down-to-earth and warm.”

Dercole’s Instagram page hasn’t mentioned the upcoming episode, although she has posted snapshots of her viewing parties.

The “Women Tell All” episodes typically reunite most of a “Bachelor” season’s cast to share memories of the show, confront each other over drama and give some closure between women and the season’s suitor.

One Glamour reporter who was at the four-hour taping of the “Women Tell All” describes the episode as “the most emotional, fulfilling, inspiring and hilarious afternoon/evening.”

However, a photo of 13 women from the taping doesn’t include Dercole. There will be at least one other woman joining the group after it’s revealed who Turner sent home after the hometown dates.

It’s still possible that Dercole will be featured on the episode. Tune in to see “The Golden Bachelor” at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC.