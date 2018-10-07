New Haven

Wine, roses and supporting the North Haven community

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 11:04 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2018 06:25 PM EDT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Those in North Haven on Sunday could smell the aroma from the outdoors and from wine glasses.

That's because it's where the North Haven Rotary Club's 17th Annual Day of Wine & Roses took place.

The fundraiser was sponsored by the club and it brought together amateur winemakers, restaurants and other food providers from the area.

There were more than 90 entries of wine for people to taste and vote on.

All of the proceeds went to the rotary club, which supports local charities and organizations.

The Day of Wine & Roses was held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Forget Me Not Florist located at 39 State Street.

Web Extra: Luigi Nuzzuillo, owner of Forget Me Not Florist in North Haven, shares more on the event

 

