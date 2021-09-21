Wisconsin man stops in New Haven during 1,600-mile journey to raise awareness for living organ donation

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An inspiring 1,600-mile journey by bike is prompting awareness for living organ donation in New Haven.

Mark Scotch, a 65-year-old man from Wisconsin stopped in the Elm City on Tuesday. He’s riding back home on what he’s calling the “Organ Trail.”

It’s all to promote awareness about kidney disease and how living donors can save a life. Scotch is a living donor and wants to show the world you can have a normal life while changing a life.

Scotch started his trip on Martha’ Vineyard on September 19. He will travel to several more states before arriving back home in Wisconsin on October 16.

