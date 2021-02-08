With more snow in the forecast for CT, public works departments worried their budgets are going to dry up

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With all the snow in the forecast for this week, cities and towns are worried their budgets are going to dry up.

As quickly as snow dropped over the weekend and a week ago, so did the budgets for area public works.

Many cities and towns are watching their budgets get depleted as the state gets covered in snow. On Feb. 1, the state saw over a foot of snow in most places. On Sunday, many towns and cities saw an additional 9”. Tuesday, another 1-6” are forecast.

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker tells us, before Sunday’s storm, they had already gone through a third of their budget.

Over in Hamden, they start with $200,000 for snow overtime. Before Sunday, they were down to $40,000.

And with more storms in the forecast, the Director of Public Works Craig Cesare just wrote a letter to their mayor saying it’s likely they’ll go into the red.

Cesare told News 8, “Both Friday and Monday are holidays so that would then mean holiday pay for snow removal if it occurs for either Friday or Monday. So, it’s quite concerning for me.”

On the plus side, it was a mild winter last year so they have a shed full of road salt they didn’t touch. But with all this snow, they’re going through it quickly.