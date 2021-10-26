With the potential of losing power, how can you stay safe? Officials give safety tips

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are several thousand homes without power across the state on Tuesday as heavy rain and strong wind moves through the state.

Folks will most likely be running generators, but with such a wet, relentless rain, storm safety is in the situational awareness.

At Goody’s in East Haven, customers are going in for the sump pumps, flashlights, and shop vacs. They’re ringing up generators too.

On Frontage Road in New Haven, several multifamily buildings lost power by midday as power lines were brought down by wet heavy tree limbs.

City crews were working fast to clear the branches and clogged storm drains, but halfway through the storm, safety is the priority especially when it comes to keeping the lights on.

“Situational awareness, you have to understand it’s pouring, the wind is blowing, leaves are on the ground, everything is wet. It’s all about being aware of your surroundings, take an extra few minutes, don’t be in a hurry,” said Rick Fontana, New Haven Emergency Operations Director.

Homeowners should resist the temptation even in the rain to have generators too close to the house.

“Make sure it’s kept far away, make sure you use appropriate extension cords, heavy enough so it won’t cause a fire and just keep it away and make sure you don’t overload it because a lot of people overload the generator,” said David Katz, Goody’s Hardware owner.

Keep the generators at least six feet from your home. Officials say grab a canopy or an open-air tent to shield it from the rain.