Hamden shooting turns fatal despite ‘heroic’ efforts of neighbor

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was on the scene of a fatal shooting on Newbury Street in Hamden Saturday evening.

One witness told News 8 they heard several gunshots and saw a car speed away.

Stephanie Allis, a pregnant neighbor who is also a nursing student, told News 8 she heard a woman in a car screaming for help in the middle of the street.

Allis said she ran across the street and hopped a fence to get to the car where the injured 22-year-old victim was. She administered CPR and tried to control the victim’s bleeding.

“Just the type of person I am,” Allis said. But others in the neighborhood called her actions heroic.

“I think that she did a very heroic job,” said another neighbor.

A young man who claimed to be the vitcim’s brother told News 8 off camera that he appreciated the efforts Allis made to try to save his brother.

The victim had succumbed to his injuries by the time paramedics arrived, News 8 confirmed.

The neighbor also called 911, and claims she waited 15 minutes for someone to take her call.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed at this time.

This is still an active investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.