Wolcott Congregational Church hosts fundraiser to raise awareness about homelessness

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Congregational Church hosted a fundraiser Sunday to raise awareness about homelessness.

The project featured kids living in tents this weekend. All in an effort to bring attention to the plight of homelessness.

Church leaders told us they had to change the annual campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deacon Linda Minervini explained, “The number of people we can have has lowered greatly, how long we can be outside has changed also, and we have to be as socially-distanced as possible wearing masks, of course, like everybody has been asked to do.”

Sunday’s event also worked to raise money for Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries, a food pantry and soup kitchen in the Brass City.

