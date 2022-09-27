WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away.

Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in the road just outside her parked vehicle. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pedestrian was exiting her vehicle when a truck hit both her and her vehicle, and then drove away, according to police.

Gothberg has been charged with second-degree assault, evading responsibility, reckless driving, failure to drive right, operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device, failure to use due care to avoid a pedestrian, two counts of failing to obey a stop sign, failure to wear a seat belt and speeding.

He has received a $100,000 surety bond.