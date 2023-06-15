BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing and dealing AR-15-style firearms without a license in court on Wednesday, according to United States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

According to court records, Gregory Leary, 35, received Polymer80 firearm kits from another individual and assembled them in the basement of his Wolcott home between January and March of 2022.

Authorities said on three separate occasions Leary provided eight AR-15-styled assault rifles to the same individual. He provided the person with the firearms, collapsible stocks, 30-round magazines, a “P80” 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a fully loaded 10-round magazine, 190 rounds .223, ammunition one “magtec”: box containing 50 rounds of .4- caliber ammunition and one “independence box” containing 50 rounds of 8mm ammunition.

Police: Manchester man posted “you are DEAD!” to Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen. Chris Murphy

According to law enforcement, the assault rifles and 9mm handguns had no serial numbers.

During his guilty plea, Leary admitted he was aware the individual he worked with was selling the firearms to others. Officials said Leary sold at least 25 guns to the individual.

Leary is scheduled to appear in court on Sep 25. He faces a maximum term of five years in prison.

He was released on a $20,000 bond pending sentencing, authorities said.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, Connecticut State Police Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force, Statewide Narcotics Task Force, Bridgeport, Shelton, Orange, Waterbury, and Hartford police departments.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant United States attorneys Tara E. Levens and Rahul Kale through Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). The program brings multiple law enforcement agencies together to reduce violent crime and gun violence to make communities safer.