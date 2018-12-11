Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - Jamil Lawrence is 18 and lucky to be alive.
Only News 8 was there when he had the opportunity to thank two good Samaritans who helped to get him out of his house when it caught fire last week in Wolcott.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you guys," Jamil said. "Thank God you guys got me out."
Jamil's two heroes are Paul Wozniak, Sr., a man who was a hero for our country when he served in the Vietnam War -- and Thomas Dunn -- a man whose name is familiar in Wolcott because he happens to be the mayor.
"Wow, I have the mayor standing in front of me and a veteran here too," Jamil said. "I feel honored. This is something you don't see everyday."
Neither is a house fire. But, last Thursday, Wozniak saw smoke and flames as he was driving nearby. He pulled over, called 911, and then decided to see if anyone was inside the house. With an adrenaline rush going, he pounded on the door.
"I was banging on the door," he said. "I would've broken it probably."
It turns out the door was unlocked and Wozniak went in. He found Jamil upstairs, struggling, because he just had surgery on both of his legs. Jamil had just recently suffered an injury in a high school football game.
"I said 'oh my God, you have to get up,'" Wozniak said. "He almost fell over. I caught him."
That's about the time when the other hero arrived -- Mayor Dunn. The mayor saw them at the top of the stairs and saw that Wozniak needed help to get Jamil down.
"The emotions were going and I was just hyper to get everyone out knowing what I saw coming up the driveway out of the house," the mayor said.
The two men were able to eventually get him out and Jamil knew if they hadn't shown up when they did, the outcome would've been a lot worse. The fire started in the attic and he was asleep in a room upstairs that had sustained a lot of fire damage.
"Oh, I wouldn't be here. I would be gone," he said. "The whole thing would've collapsed on me."
As his mother watched her son reunite with the men who saved his life, tears started to form and her voice became a little shaken.
"Words can't even express how my heart feels," said Anna Marie Fraioli. "My son is not replaceable."
"Thank God you guys got me out," Jamil said.
As for the proud veteran and the mayor -- they say they're not heroes. They say they were just in the right place at the right time.
"I'm glad he's alive," Wozniak said. "That he's well and getting better."
"It feels great," Mayor Dunn said.
Jamil says what also feels great is the fact that the Wolcott community has rallied around the family to help them try to replace what they lost in the fire. The community is collecting money, clothes, and dropping off food at a relative's house where they're staying for the time being.
"That support keeps us driving, keeps us going," Jamil said. "That's the Wolcott community."
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- North Haven PD warns of tax scam
- 9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
- Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
- Freshman orientation at the Connecticut Capitol
- Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
- Jury recommends life for man who rammed crowd at Charlottesville rally
- Malloy defends jobs record at final Bond Commission meeting
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
More clouds later as cold Tuesday continues
Dress warmly again today! The cold weather pattern continues! Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- American Meteorological Society Report: Climate change causing extreme weather
- Bright and chilly Monday, rain possible later this week
- North Carolina, Virginia hit by 'mammoth' winter storm, hours of snow and ice still to come
- Cold and cloudy Sunday afternoon
- Flurries, snow showers possible on Thursday night
- Cold, more clouds Wednesday afternoon
- Colder weather late Tuesday afternoon
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Torrington man arrested on sexual assault charges
A man in Torrington is under arrest after police say he committed sexual...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
North Haven PD warns of tax scam
Police in North Haven are warning residents of a recent scam targeting...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
9 new CT medical marijuana dispensary locations announced
More places to obtain medical marijuana are set to open up in Connecticut.Read More »
-
Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire
"Words can't even express how my heart feels. My son is not replaceable."Read More »
-
Police seek suspect accused of using counterfeit bills in Danbury
Counterfeit $100 bills are being used at stores in Danbury.Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update: Tuesday Night
More warnings about anti-semitism at a high school in Woodbridge. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Just you wait, Hamilton debuts at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford
A big opening night is set underway at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford debuting creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway smash hit, Hamilton.Read More »
-
Calhoun coaches St. Joe's basketball to winning start in program's first year
Jim Calhoun is eight games into his Division III coaching career.Read More »