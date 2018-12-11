Wolcott mayor and Vietnam War veteran rescue teen in house fire

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - Jamil Lawrence is 18 and lucky to be alive.

Only News 8 was there when he had the opportunity to thank two good Samaritans who helped to get him out of his house when it caught fire last week in Wolcott.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you guys," Jamil said. "Thank God you guys got me out."

Jamil's two heroes are Paul Wozniak, Sr., a man who was a hero for our country when he served in the Vietnam War -- and Thomas Dunn -- a man whose name is familiar in Wolcott because he happens to be the mayor.

"Wow, I have the mayor standing in front of me and a veteran here too," Jamil said. "I feel honored. This is something you don't see everyday."

Neither is a house fire. But, last Thursday, Wozniak saw smoke and flames as he was driving nearby. He pulled over, called 911, and then decided to see if anyone was inside the house. With an adrenaline rush going, he pounded on the door.

"I was banging on the door," he said. "I would've broken it probably."

It turns out the door was unlocked and Wozniak went in. He found Jamil upstairs, struggling, because he just had surgery on both of his legs. Jamil had just recently suffered an injury in a high school football game.

"I said 'oh my God, you have to get up,'" Wozniak said. "He almost fell over. I caught him."

That's about the time when the other hero arrived -- Mayor Dunn. The mayor saw them at the top of the stairs and saw that Wozniak needed help to get Jamil down.

"The emotions were going and I was just hyper to get everyone out knowing what I saw coming up the driveway out of the house," the mayor said.

The two men were able to eventually get him out and Jamil knew if they hadn't shown up when they did, the outcome would've been a lot worse. The fire started in the attic and he was asleep in a room upstairs that had sustained a lot of fire damage.

"Oh, I wouldn't be here. I would be gone," he said. "The whole thing would've collapsed on me."

As his mother watched her son reunite with the men who saved his life, tears started to form and her voice became a little shaken.

"Words can't even express how my heart feels," said Anna Marie Fraioli. "My son is not replaceable."

"Thank God you guys got me out," Jamil said.

As for the proud veteran and the mayor -- they say they're not heroes. They say they were just in the right place at the right time.

"I'm glad he's alive," Wozniak said. "That he's well and getting better."

"It feels great," Mayor Dunn said.

Jamil says what also feels great is the fact that the Wolcott community has rallied around the family to help them try to replace what they lost in the fire. The community is collecting money, clothes, and dropping off food at a relative's house where they're staying for the time being.

"That support keeps us driving, keeps us going," Jamil said. "That's the Wolcott community."