Wolcott PD search for carjacking suspects following kidnapping of 5-year-old; child found safe

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside.

Police say at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, The Wolcott Police Department received a 911 call about a vehicle stolen from a Cumberland Farms located at 1655 Meriden Rd. with a 5-year-old child inside.

When police arrived, they learned that an 11-year-old boy had also been inside the vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the store showed that a Blue Kia with multiple people inside pulled into the lot alongside the victim’s vehicle. One person from inside of the Kia got out and entered the victim’s car, backed up, and while attempting to flee, struck another parked vehicle. As the vehicle attempted to flee again, the 11-year-old boy jumped out of the vehicle to safety.

According to police, the suspect with the victim’s vehicle, and the 5-year-old child inside, along with the blue Kia, turned right and drove in the direction of Waterbury. Police issued a BOLO, and an Amber Alert was sent out to all area towns.

At approx. 1:45 a.m. Monday, Chief Stephens of the Wolcott Police Department located the victim’s vehicle on Knollwood Drive at Split Rock Drive in the middle of the street. The Chief found the child sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle. The mother was brought to the scene, where she was reunited with her daughter and medical officials checked out the child, who appears to be physically unharmed.

Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Chief, told News 8 Monday, “We had the ambulance come to check on the condition of the child; the child seemed to be fine. She did remember them getting into the car and driving it away.”

WEB EXTRA: Watch the surveillance video of the carjacking/kidnapping incident.

Police are still actively searching for those involved, who will be charged with stealing the motor vehicle, but also two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wolcott Chief of Police at 203-879-1414.