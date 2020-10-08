 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Wolcott police investigate murder of man found shot after car crash

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Wolcott police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot inside of a car that crashed early Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 4:44 a.m., officers responded to the report of a car off of the roadway at 816 Wolcott Road.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 41-year-old man was the only person inside of the car and that he had been shot. The vehicle had also been struck by bullets several times.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say it does not appear to be random but “nothing at all is being ruled out at this time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale doctor explains why October, November will be crucial months for COVID pandemic

News /

Madison teen earns Eagle Scout rank for helping local osprey population

News /

New Haven residents, Yale students demand action to make dangerous intersection safer for foot traffic, cyclists

News /

Waterbury puts plan in place to boost minority COVID-19 testing following recent rise in cases

News /

With rise in COVID-19 cases among minorities in Waterbury, city puts plan into place to get more Latinxs safely tested

News /

Ordinary in New Haven reopening its doors for phase 3 with remodeled interior

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss