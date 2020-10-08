Wolcott police investigate murder of man found shot after car crash

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH)– Wolcott police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot inside of a car that crashed early Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 4:44 a.m., officers responded to the report of a car off of the roadway at 816 Wolcott Road.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 41-year-old man was the only person inside of the car and that he had been shot. The vehicle had also been struck by bullets several times.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say it does not appear to be random but “nothing at all is being ruled out at this time.”