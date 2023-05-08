WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police are looking to identify a wanted suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Temer Leary, 49, has an active arrest warrant for the following charges: breach of peace, third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree threatening, first-degree robbery, first-degree reckless endangerment, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The warrant also charges him with three counts of criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of theft of a firearm.

His court-set bond is set at $5 million.

Police said Leary is operating a 2020 white Chevy Silverado 1500 with Connecticut a Connecticut license plate reading “BA51794.”

He is believed to be in the Lake George, N.Y. area.

Leary is a convicted felon who is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who sees Leary is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay alert for updates with WTNH.