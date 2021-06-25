Wolcott Police searching for armed suspect in the area of Rogers Orchards

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A large police presence has been spotted in the area of Rogers Orchards in Southington.

Wolcott police are searching for a male suspect who is believed to be dangerous. He has been described as 31 years-old, light-skinned, Hispanic, approximately 5’8″, 180 lbs. He may possibly have a beard or dark facial hair.

Wolcott police warn residents to remain in their homes as the search continues and to dial 911 if the suspect is seen in the area.

Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT) have shut down part of Interstate-84 West to investigate a shooting incident early Friday morning.

Exit 28 in Southington on the Westbound side is now back open; it was closed earlier, forcing traffic off of the highway.

State Police said there is one victim, and they have been transported to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

CT State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad was requested to the scene.

