WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — In the true spirit of giving, the Wolcott community is coming together this holiday season to help a family that was displaced by a fire.

The fire broke out at about 1 a.m. Tuesday on Spindle Hill Road. The family got out safely, but lost their belongings, according to Wolcott Fire Chief Kyle Dunn.

Now, business owners are making sure there will be gifts for the two children.

“It is pretty sad when you see someone like that,” Ray Fontaine, who owns Ace Hardware, said. “I always feel the need to help out any way I can to families like that.”

Dunn reached out to the family Wednesday.

“The best way I think to help them when we spoke was gift cards,” he said. “So, we’re collecting gift cards of any kind that can help them purchase clothes, food.”

The family includes a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

Mayor Thomas Dunn said that helping out is what Wolcott does.

“The community just came right together,” he said. “You see that with the quick response and helping the family out.”

Those looking to help can drop off gift cards at the Wolcott Police Department, located at 225 Nichols Rd.