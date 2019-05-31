New Haven

Wolcott student rescued by veteran able to walk again

"It's good to see you up and around."

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - A Vietnam veteran became a hero again when he and the mayor of Wolcott rescued a Wolcott High School student from a fire at the student's house in December.

Jamil Lawrence calls both of them his angels.

"Thank God you guys got me out," Jamil told both men in December.

Jamil couldn't move when the fire broke out because he had suffered leg injuries while playing football. He's a member of the Wolcott High School football team. The mayor and Vietnam veteran, Paul Wozniak  were driving by and banged on the front door after a neighbor told them he thought someone might be inside. They got in and ran upstairs to carry Jamil out.

On Friday, for the first time since the fire and the rescue, only News 8 was there when Wozniak reunited with Jamil and saw Jamil stand on his own again and walk towards him.

"It's good to see you up and around," Wozniak told Jamil. "That's great."

Jamil said he was determined to try to walk again in time for him to receive his diploma at Wolcott High's graduation ceremony in two weeks.

"I'm doing real well," said Jamil. "I couldn't have done it without you."

Jamil's mother is grateful the mayor and Wozniak were there for her son.

Related: 5-year-old Ohio boy with spina bifida walks at preschool graduation

"By the grace of God and two angels who happened to be in the right place at the right time, I'm going to be able to see my child -- my last one -- walk," said Anna Marie Fraioli, Jamil's mom.

This will be the fourth time Fraioli will get to see one of her children graduate from high school. She admits because of what happened, this one will be a little extra special.

She started to comment, and then she was interrupted by tears.

"When he just started standing up and walking..." she said.

The next steps in Jamil's educational career will be going to college at Post University in Waterbury in the fall.​​​​​​​

"It makes me feel good that he's going to be okay," Wozniak said.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center