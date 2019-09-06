Woman accused of deadly hit and run expected to enter plea

(WTNH) — The woman charged in a deadly hit and run back in July will be back in court on Friday.

55-year-old Judy Gomez is expected to enter a plea. Police say she was drunk the night she’s accused of hitting two teenagers riding a scooter across the Tomlinson Bridge in New Haven.

18-year-old Christopher Franco of New Haven died in the crash. At last check, the mother of the other victim said 15-year-old Kenny Rivera was recovering.