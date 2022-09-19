MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford woman is accused of spitting at and biting police officers Sunday night.

Police said Stephanie Meckley, 27, hopped over the barrier to enter Stonebridge after staff asked her to leave and wait in life.

Meckley allegedly assaulted three bouncers then spit at and bit officers. The officers suffered minor injuries.

Police charged Meckley with assault of a police officer, first- and second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault and interfering with an officer.

Meckley’s bond was set at $50,000 and she is due in court on Oct. 18.