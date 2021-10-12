Woman arrested after allegedly punching a TGI Fridays worker in the face in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven woman was arrested after allegedly punching a restaurant employee in the face on Monday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the TGI Fridays on Dixwell Avenue for the report of a customer causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found that a customer identified as Wisdom South was intoxicated and yelling profanities at the bar.

South allegedly threw glasses onto the floor in the direction of customers. Police said South then punched an employee in the face during the disturbance.

The employee was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.

South was charged with breach of peace second-degree, criminal mischief first-degree, three counts of reckless endangerment second-degree, and assault second-degree. She will appear in court in November.

Hamden police said South had an outstanding warrant on file at the Middletown Police Department.

