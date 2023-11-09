MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash on Oct. 2 in Meriden, police said.

According to police, officers arrested 38-year-old Mercedes Conya-Malan on Wednesday.

Police said that officers responded to a motorcycle crash at 5:49 a.m. on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Colony Street and Camp Street.

Upon arrival, police said the motorcycle driver was suffering severe head injuries. He was transported to MidState Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to police.

Police found that the motorcyclist was traveling north on Colony Street and another vehicle, driven by Conya-Malan, was traveling west on Camp Street. According to police, Conya-Malan did not make a complete stop at a blinking red light and pulled out onto Camp Street in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

Mug shot of Mercedes Conya-Malan. (SOURCE: Meriden Police Department)

The car that Conya-Malan was driving also did not have a license and was not registered or insured, police said.

Police arrested Conya-Malan and charged her with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating without a license and failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Conya-Malan was released on a $5,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.