Woman arrested for North Haven DUI crash

Christine Evans-Bradley, 46, of Norwich (Photo: North Haven Police Department)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich woman is now facing DUI charges for a car crash she was involved in earlier this year.

46-year-old Christine Evans-Bradley struck a vehicle and collided with a metal utility pole after running a red light, according to police. Officials say the crash victim sustained shoulder and rib injuries.

Police say it happened in July 2019 at the intersection of the Hartford Turnpike & Dixwell Avenue in North Haven.

Police investigations reveal Evans-Bradley had three times the legal limit of alcohol in her body at the time of the incident.

She was taken into custody on Friday and was charged with assault with a motor vehicle, DUI, and violation of a traffic signal.

Evans-Bradley was held on a $50,000 bond.

