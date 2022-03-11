NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in North Haven on Thursday for stealing a Department of Transportation truck and driving under the influence, Connecticut State Police said.

State troopers responded to Route 40 East, east of exit 1, around 10 a.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle that had crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Bailey Road and Elm Street in North Haven.

At the scene, police identified the stolen truck, an orange GMC, off the roadway at the corner of the intersection with its front end up against a tree.

Police identified the driver as Dinah Nelson, 23, of Hartford, and determined that they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Nelson was placed under arrest, and during processing, became combative and struck a Seymour police officer in the face.

Nelson was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, Larceny 1st Degree, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal, and Negligent Pedestrian.

Nelson is currently being held on a police-set $25,000 cash/surety bond and is due in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.

