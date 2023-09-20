MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a street takeover in July in Milford, according to the Milford Police Department.

The street takeover took place on July 8 at around 7 p.m. and involved around 300 dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles. Police say the takeover caused multiple traffic delays and violations throughout the city.

Police were in the process of responding to a vehicle crash caused by the takeover when a woman on a motorcycle was seen going through red lights and not signaling on Boston Post Road.

The woman then stopped her bike in front of the cruiser and directed other riders around her so police could not get to the scene of the accident.

After the incident, police identified the woman as 24-year-old Nashaly Vega-Vega of New Haven. Vega-Vega then turned herself into the police on Sept. 18.

She is now facing charges of reckless driving, illegal obstruction of an emergency vehicle, improper mirrors, six counts of improper signal, two found of failure to drive right, and two counts of failure to obey traffic control signals.

Vega-Vega is scheduled the appear in court on Oct. 17.