Woman arrested in connection to Waterbury homicide

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

Shavonnah Draper

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Bridgeport woman was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of a 58-year-old Waterbury woman.

Police say that just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the first floor apartment at 150 Wall Street after receiving a report of a gunshot.

Upon arrival, police found Denise Rogers-Rollins with a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

During an investigation, detectives say they identified suspects in this homicide.

On Friday, 26-year-old Shavonnah Draper was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy at felony murder. She was held on $1 million bond.

Police say additional arrests are expected.

