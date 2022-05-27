MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested in Milford for her role in a home invasion that occurred earlier this year where three suspects dressed as Amazon drivers.

The Milford Police Department arrested Dominique Jackson, 25, of Shelton. She was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal liability to home invasion, criminal liability to robbery in the first degree, and criminal liability to larceny in the first degree.

Jackson was held on a $150,000 bond and due in court Friday.

This is the third arrest following the home invasion on January 10 where a victim was robbed at the Devon Manor Apartment on Naugatuck Avenue. Two armed suspects were reportedly wearing Amazon uniforms and carrying a package. Police said that when the victim opened the door, the suspects forced their way into the home.

One suspect, 25-year-old Shane Gordon, turned himself into police in April. He was charged with home invasion, robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and larceny in the first degree. He posted a $750,000 bond and was released.

