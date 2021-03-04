Woman arrested on manslaughter charges in fatal Naugatuck crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Waterbury woman was arrested on manslaughter charges Thursday in a fatal Naugatuck crash that happened last October.

Police say 41-year-old Joie S. Cascella, was arrested after an investigation into a two-car crash that happened on October 11, 2020 on North Church Street, near Mill Street. The investigation revealed that Cascella had crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 69-year-old Carol Gironda, of Naugatuck.

Gironda was pronounced dead on scene from her injuries and her passenger also suffered significant injuries in the crash.

Cascella was charged with manslaughter, assault, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, failure to drive in proper lane and traveling unreasonably fast. She was held on a $500,000 bond.