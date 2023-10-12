NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was assaulted on Thursday morning while she was on a run in New Haven, according to police.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was running in the area of Yale and Edgewood avenues when an unknown man approached her and brandished a gun.

The man then attempted to force the victim into a nearby wooded area and struck her in the face, police said.

The victim was able to escape the area and return home, according to police.

The suspect fled the area and went into Edgewood Park.

The victim received medical care from American Medical Response personnel for minor injuries.

K-9 patrol officers conducted a search for the suspect but were not able to find him.

The New Haven Police Department Special Victims Unit responded to the scene and spoke with witnesses and obtained surveillance video.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are working to determine the motive of the assault.

New Haven police are asking the community to be vigilant of their surroundings. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward and call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

