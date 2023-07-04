BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are investigating after a woman was assaulted by several males who stole her purse outside Walmart on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Walmart in Branford for the report of a purse snatching incident. According to police, a woman was returning her cart in the parking lot when she was assaulted by several males.

Police said the victim was identified as a middle-aged woman who suffered minor injuries. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly thereafter.

The Yale Police Department later located the car in New Haven and officers observed five males wearing masks flee from the car.

No other information is available at this time.