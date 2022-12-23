NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said.

North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved in an argument with another customer. Police said she approached him at his car and began striking him and kicking him.

Then, she retrieved a baseball bat from her car and smashed his car windows before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers located her on Washington Avenue and took her into custody.

The woman, 46-year-old April Rizzuti, was charged with driving under the influence, criminal mischief, breach of peace, engaging officers in a pursuit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and assault.

She was held on a $5,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact police at (203) 239-5321.

