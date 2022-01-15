Woman, baby hide during Meriden home invasion, suspect arrested

Meriden, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested after invading an apartment on Old Colony Road early Saturday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., dispatch received a report of a man trying to kick down an apartment door, threatening to fire shots through it.

When the police arrived, they found the door had already been forced open by 22-year-old Camron Wilson. Wilson confronted an adult male victim as he gained entry into the apartment.

Police report an adult female victim hid elsewhere in the apartment with her infant all while staying on the line with responders.

Wilson complied with the officers and was taken into custody. He was found with a loaded 9mm handgun and a 15-round magazine.

No serious injuries or shots fired were reported during the incident.

Wilson is a convicted felon and was found to be wanted on multiple warrants from outside agencies, according to police.

Wilson was charged with Home Invasion, Criminal Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 25 at Meriden Superior Court.