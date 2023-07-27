NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly threatening a neighbor with a facsimile gun and barricading herself inside an apartment, according to police.

Police were called to a home just before 10 p.m. on Farren Avenue for a 911 caller who reported their neighbor threatening them with what appeared to be a gun.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to speak with the caller but were interrupted by the alleged offender who emerged from her apartment brandishing what appeared to be a black firearm.

Police said despite attempts to issue commands the woman retreated inside her apartment and barricaded herself inside.

After several hours of attempts to contact the woman, a SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene. The woman was identified as Aquillah Shamsid-Deen.

Despite the officers’ efforts, to communicate with Shamsid-Deen she refused to make contact with police, authorities said.

Police were able to get a search warrant and forced entry into the apartment. Police said a Shamsid-Deen was unconscious in her bedroom and medical aid was immediately administered.

She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further evaluation. Police said she was then arrested and charged with first-degree threatening, brandishing a facsimile firearm, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief.

During a search of the apartment, officers discovered and seized a black BB gun.

Police said the situation was resolved without any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.