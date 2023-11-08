ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested Friday for her alleged involvement in the July shooting death of a robbery victim in Ansonia.

Police arrested Jada Artis, 18, of Ansonia, in the death of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey, 30, also of Ansonia, on July 14. Artis was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering prosecution.

Jada Artis (Photo: Ansonia Police Department)

Police also identified a second suspect, Sahvon Valentine, 20, of Hartford, in the case. Valentine allegedly shot Humphrey, according to police. An arrest warrant was obtained for Valentine as he is currently in custody for unrelated charges.

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a person shot on Hodge Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. on July 14. Police found Humphrey in the driveway of a home on Hodge Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Artis is being held on a $2 million bond and was expected to be arraigned in Milford Superior Court on Wednesday.