WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman hit and injured an off-duty trooper who had pulled over in their cruiser to report a car accident on route 15, according to officials.

Trooper Pagoni, who was off-duty at the time, witnessed a car crash in the left lane of route 15. The trooper assisted in getting them to a safe location on the shoulder, but another accident quickly occured.

A BMW struck the cruiser, injuring the officer. As the BMW began to evade the scene, the car also side-swiped one of the cars that had originally been pulled over. This also injured the passengers inside who were later transported to the hospital.

The BMW was unable to evade the scene and was quickly identified in a nearby gas station.

A sobriety test was performed on the female driver, Barira Afzal Chaudhry, which she failed. Police deduce she was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Chaudry is being held on a $20,000 bond and will appear in court on April 18.