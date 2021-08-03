Woman critically injured after falling from a cliff at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was critically injured after falling from a cliff at Hubbard Park in Meriden on Tuesday.

The Meriden Fire Department said around 12:33 p.m. the woman fell around 65 feet and then tumbled another 120 feet down the mountain.

Crews said it was a “significant” fall. Emergency crews went into the woods and were able to carry her out.

Lifestar medical helicopter responded to the scene.

The woman suffered a serious head injury as well as other injuries during the fall.

