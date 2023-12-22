WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Waterbury, according to police.

Police responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian around 5:25 p.m. in the area of 1650 Watertown Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a woman, identified as 71-year-old Flora Legassey of Waterbury, who sustained serious injuries.

Legassey was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on the scene. The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

