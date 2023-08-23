NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on Wednesday from the injuries she sustained in a shooting at her Shelton Avenue in New Haven over the weekend, according to police.

On Saturday night before 11:30 p.m., police said Sheila Harris filed a domestic violence complaint against 54-year-old Christopher Garvin, the father of her two adult children. Harris told police Garvin had a gun.

Police developed a safety plan for Harris and spoke with Garvin over the phone. The New Haven Police Department said several officers stayed with Harris at her home on Shelton Avenue.

Officers were later called away from Harris’ home to another incident down the street.

At 2:20 a.m., officers were called back to Harris’ home upon report of a shooting.

Police arrived at the scene and found both Garvin and Harris suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Office of the Medical Examiner said Garvin died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death had been ruled a homicide. Garvin was allegedly shot by a family member.

Police believe Garvin attempted to harm Harris and the Harris’ family member stepped in to defend her and shot Garvin.

Police said the family member was questioned but is not in police custody.

Harris was given immediate medical attention and brought to the hospital for emergency treatment. Harris was critically injured in the shooting, police said.

Harris succumbed to her gunshot wounds and died on Wednesday, according to the New Haven Police Department.

“This is a terrible incident. She came to us, we did everything possible to help her,” Jacobson said. “We believe that Mr. Garvin attempted to harm the female victim and a female victim’s family member defended her family member and shot Mr. Garvin.”

According to court records, Garvin had been charged with breach of peace and assault stemming from an incident last May. Police confirmed the charges were related to Harris.



Detectives with the New Haven Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit and Bureau of Identification are working to gather evidence leading up to the tragic shooting.



